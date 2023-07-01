The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 55 of 74 games this season (74.3%), including 28 multi-hit games (37.8%).

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Verdugo has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .346 AVG .248 .414 OBP .320 .562 SLG .350 25 XBH 10 4 HR 1 18 RBI 14 23/16 K/BB 21/13 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings