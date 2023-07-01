Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adam Duvall (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Duvall has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.308
|AVG
|.220
|.368
|OBP
|.333
|.558
|SLG
|.537
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|13/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
