Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Triston Casas and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 35 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Casas has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 26 of 70 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.234
|AVG
|.218
|.362
|OBP
|.306
|.364
|SLG
|.437
|9
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|32/22
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.89 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.