The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will send Jose Berrios and James Paxton, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 84 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 274 extra-base hits, Boston ranks ninth in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 397 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.298 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Paxton (3-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Paxton has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home James Paxton Nathan Eovaldi

