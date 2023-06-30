Friday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (45-37) and the Boston Red Sox (40-42) clashing at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on June 30.

The probable starters are Jose Berrios (8-5) for the Blue Jays and James Paxton (3-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 45.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 12-8 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.8 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule