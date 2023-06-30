The New England Patriots at the moment have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked eighth defensively with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped set the tone with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

