On Friday, Jarren Duran (coming off going 2-for-2 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .292.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), with more than one hit 17 times (27.9%).

He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 61), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (31.1%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .330 AVG .257 .407 OBP .284 .526 SLG .362 15 XBH 9 2 HR 1 17 RBI 10 27/13 K/BB 38/3 8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings