On Friday, Jarren Duran (coming off going 2-for-2 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .292.
  • Duran has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), with more than one hit 17 times (27.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 61), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 games this year (31.1%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 29
.330 AVG .257
.407 OBP .284
.526 SLG .362
15 XBH 9
2 HR 1
17 RBI 10
27/13 K/BB 38/3
8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.89 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
