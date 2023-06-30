The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .222 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits eight times (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has an RBI in 12 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 23 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .245 AVG .198 .311 OBP .258 .468 SLG .326 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 30/7 K/BB 36/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings