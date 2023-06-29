Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Marlins on June 29, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Alex Verdugo, Luis Arraez and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (5-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 30
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has collected 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .302/.374/.471 slash line so far this year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 73 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.
- He's slashing .245/.313/.493 so far this season.
- Devers takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 114 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .396/.447/.490 on the season.
- Arraez hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .247/.347/.520 so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
