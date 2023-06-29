The Boston Red Sox host the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Alex Verdugo, Luis Arraez and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (5-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has collected 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .302/.374/.471 slash line so far this year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 73 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.

He's slashing .245/.313/.493 so far this season.

Devers takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at White Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 114 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .396/.447/.490 on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .247/.347/.520 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

