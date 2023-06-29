Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to beat Jesus Luzardo, the Miami Marlins' named starter, on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 21st in baseball with 84 home runs. They average one per game.

Boston ranks eighth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.302).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Bello is looking to claim his fifth straight quality start in this outing.

Bello will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Jon Gray 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Nathan Eovaldi

