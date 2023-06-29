Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (37-42) play the San Diego Padres (37-43)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.237 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI)

Carlos Santana (.237 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 41 RBI)

SD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -189 +160 8.5

The Texas Rangers (49-31) host the Detroit Tigers (34-45)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -238 +190 9

The Kansas City Royals (22-58) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (39-40)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.294 AVG, 13 HR, 51 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -159 +136 9

The Oakland Athletics (21-61) host the New York Yankees (44-36)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) face the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

TB Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -112 -108 10.5

The Los Angeles Angels (44-38) face the Chicago White Sox (35-47)

The White Sox will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.309 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.309 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 23 HR, 45 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -144 +123 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (40-41) play the Miami Marlins (47-34)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.396 AVG, 3 HR, 39 RBI)

BOS Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -117 -103 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (44-37) host the San Francisco Giants (45-35)

The Giants will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

The New York Mets (36-44) play the Milwaukee Brewers (42-38)

The Brewers will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

NYM Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -189 +160 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) play host to the Houston Astros (43-37)

The Astros will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.245 AVG, 11 HR, 49 RBI)

HOU Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -113 -107 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (37-41) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (42-37)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.314 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -117 -102 9

The Colorado Rockies (32-50) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.321 AVG, 14 HR, 49 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -205 +173 12

