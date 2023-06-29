Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .270 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Duvall has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .313 AVG .220 .377 OBP .333 .583 SLG .537 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 10 RBI 8 12/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings