The Miami Marlins (46-34) bring a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Boston Red Sox (40-40) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (3-2) against the Red Sox and Kaleb Ort (1-1).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs Ort - BOS (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kaleb Ort

Ort (1-1) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while allowing just one hit.

He has a 5.79 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .274 against him over his 17 games this season.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins' Garrett (3-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 15 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

