Luis Arraez and Alex Verdugo are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .307/.379/.477 so far this season.

Verdugo will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with seven doubles, two triples, four walks and eight RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.356/.450 on the year.

Turner has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (3-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 113 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .399/.450/.495 slash line on the year.

Arraez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .524 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .250/.346/.525 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

