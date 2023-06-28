Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 71 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .241 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 46 of 76 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (19.7%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 46.1% of his games this season (35 of 76), with more than one RBI 14 times (18.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.269
|AVG
|.210
|.339
|OBP
|.279
|.481
|SLG
|.486
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|29
|29/16
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
