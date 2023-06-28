Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.5%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.8% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .258 AVG .198 .327 OBP .258 .494 SLG .326 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 28/7 K/BB 36/6 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings