On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .250 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (36.6%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .242 AVG .257 .294 OBP .274 .435 SLG .371 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 16/4 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings