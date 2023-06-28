Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .250 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (36.6%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.242
|AVG
|.257
|.294
|OBP
|.274
|.435
|SLG
|.371
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|16/4
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.64 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.