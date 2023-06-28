Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.477) and OPS (.856) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .429 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 53 of 71 games this year (74.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (39.4%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.357
|AVG
|.248
|.428
|OBP
|.322
|.584
|SLG
|.353
|25
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|14
|20/16
|K/BB
|18/13
|2
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Garrett (3-2) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
