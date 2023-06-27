A game after scoring 31 points in an 89-88 win over the Mystics, Sabrina Ionescu leads the New York Liberty (9-3) on the road against the Connecticut Sun (12-3) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut puts up just 4.2 more points per game (84.1) than New York gives up (79.9).

Connecticut has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The Sun have put together a 9-1 straight-up record in games they shoot above 41.4% from the field.

Connecticut shoots 34.8% from three-point distance this season. That's only 1.1 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.9%).

The Sun have a 5-1 record when the team makes more than 35.9% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Connecticut rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 1.7 more rebounds per game.

Sun Injuries