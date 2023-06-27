Red Sox vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 27
The Boston Red Sox (40-39) host the Miami Marlins (45-34) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the White Sox, and the Marlins a series win over the Pirates.
The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox and Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for the Marlins.
Red Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (2-6, 5.17 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.
- He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
- Whitlock has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- During 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
- Alcantara is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.
- Alcantara will try to extend a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
- In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.17), 44th in WHIP (1.265), and 55th in K/9 (7.3).
