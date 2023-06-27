Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (40-39) and the Miami Marlins (45-34) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 27.

The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox and Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for the Marlins.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 9-8, a 52.9% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 394 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule