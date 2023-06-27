On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .291 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 62.7% of his games this season (37 of 59), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 5.1% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .330 AVG .257 .411 OBP .284 .538 SLG .362 15 XBH 9 2 HR 1 16 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 38/3 7 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings