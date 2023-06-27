On Tuesday, Christian Arroyo (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .250 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has had a hit in 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits eight times (19.5%).

In 7.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arroyo has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this season (11 of 41), with two or more RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .242 AVG .257 .294 OBP .274 .435 SLG .371 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 16/4 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings