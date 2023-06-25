The Chicago Sky (5-8) hope to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Connecticut Sun (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Sky

Connecticut puts up 83.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 81.4 Chicago allows.

Connecticut is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Chicago allows to opponents.

In games the Sun shoot higher than 44.3% from the field, they are 7-0 overall.

Connecticut is making 34.6% of its three-point shots this season, 2.7% higher than the 31.9% Chicago allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun have put together a 5-2 record in games this season when the team hits more than 31.9% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging one more rebound per game.

Sun Injuries