The Chicago Sky (5-8) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Connecticut Sun (11-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Sky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.1)

Connecticut (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sun vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 6-7-0.

This year, eight of Connecticut's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun sport a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 77.9 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fifth with 83.2 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is averaging 35.6 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.6 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun rank second-best in the WNBA by forcing 15.1 turnovers per game. They rank fifth in the league by committing 12.9 turnovers per contest.

The Sun are draining 6.6 three-pointers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they sport a 34.6% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

The Sun are dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as they rank best in the league in threes allowed (6.1 per game) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (28.7%).

Of the shots taken by Connecticut in 2023, 71.6% of them have been two-pointers (77.5% of the team's made baskets) and 28.4% have been three-pointers (22.5%).

