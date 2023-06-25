Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Boston Red Sox (40-38) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Tanner Banks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston is 16-10 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 393.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|L 6-0
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|James Paxton vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
