Sunday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Boston Red Sox (40-38) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Tanner Banks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston is 16-10 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 393.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule