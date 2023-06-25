When the Boston Red Sox (40-38) and Chicago White Sox (33-45) match up at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, June 25, Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the White Sox will send Tanner Banks to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+100). A 10-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (2-3, 3.55 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 16-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

Boston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 4-1 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 12-26 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

