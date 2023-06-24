Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .269 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 13 of 42 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.309
|AVG
|.224
|.424
|OBP
|.397
|.400
|SLG
|.327
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|13/12
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
