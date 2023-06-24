Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (40-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-45) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 17 out of the 29 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

Boston is 17-12 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win.

Boston has scored 389 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

