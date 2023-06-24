Lee-Anne Pace is in fourth place, with a score of -4, after the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Lee-Anne Pace Insights

Pace has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 12 rounds.

Pace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Pace has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Pace has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 25 -3 240 0 5 1 1 $85,422

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Pace finished fourth when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 403 yards longer than the 6,621-yard par 71 at this week's event.

The courses that Pace has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,520 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Pace's Last Time Out

Pace was in the 58th percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 33 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Pace shot better than 66% of the competitors at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Pace recorded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Pace recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Pace's seven birdies or better on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent outing, Pace's par-4 performance (on 33 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Pace finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the nine par-5s.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Pace finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards
Pace Odds to Win: +2500

All statistics in this article reflect Pace's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

