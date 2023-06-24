On Saturday, Justin Turner (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .280 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 49 of 73 games this season (67.1%), including 26 multi-hit games (35.6%).

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 73), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (37.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .312 AVG .240 .369 OBP .345 .487 SLG .416 15 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 15 23/12 K/BB 25/18 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings