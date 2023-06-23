The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .277 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
  • Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 20 of 41 games this season (48.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (17.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.1% of his games this season, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 13 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.309 AVG .239
.424 OBP .407
.400 SLG .348
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
10 RBI 11
13/8 K/BB 13/12
2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
