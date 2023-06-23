Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (39-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-44) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (4-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (5-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 16-12, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 386 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule