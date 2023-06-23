Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (39-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-44) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (4-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (5-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 16-12, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 386 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|L 6-0
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
