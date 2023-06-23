The Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-44) to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a series split with the Twins, and the White Sox a series loss to the Rangers.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

  • The Red Sox will send Bello (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
  • The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, a 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.298 in 11 games this season.
  • He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
  • Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

  • The White Sox are sending Giolito (5-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.54, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
  • Giolito is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season.
  • Giolito will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.

