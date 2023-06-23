On Friday, June 23 at 8:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-44) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the series opener. Brayan Bello will get the call for the Red Sox, while Lucas Giolito will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Red Sox have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (-105). An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 16 out of the 28 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 16-12 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 13-27 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

