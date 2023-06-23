On Friday, Adam Duvall (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .300.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with at least two hits five times (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .341 AVG .241 .400 OBP .371 .659 SLG .621 8 XBH 5 2 HR 3 10 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings