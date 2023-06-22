Carlos Correa will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (37-38) on Thursday, June 22, when they match up with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) at Target Field at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Justin Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 14-10 (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a mark of 10-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

