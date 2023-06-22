Justin Garza gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 265 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 386 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .337.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Garza to the mound for his first start this season.

The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after pitching in relief 12 times.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett

