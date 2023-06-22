Byron Buxton and Alex Verdugo will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Red Sox are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-150). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Boston games have gone over the total three consecutive times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.2 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

Boston has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 10-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 74 games with a total this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 2-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 18-18 14-9 25-26 26-28 13-7

