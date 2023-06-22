Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .330 AVG .255 .411 OBP .286 .538 SLG .372 15 XBH 9 2 HR 1 16 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 34/3 7 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings