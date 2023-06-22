Alyssa Thomas will lead the Connecticut Sun (10-3) into a road matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) at Target Center on Thursday, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Connecticut picked up an 85-79 win versus Seattle. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner, who ended the game with 20 points and six rebounds, while Natisha Hiedeman added 17 points and three steals. With Napheesa Collier (26 PTS, 14 REB, 3 STL, 60 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota won 67-61 against Los Angeles. Bridget Carleton also added 14 points and six rebounds to the effort.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)

Sun (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+185 to win)

Lynx (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by giving up just 78.6 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points scored (82.8 per contest).

Connecticut is grabbing 35.3 boards per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.4 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 21.4 per game (third-best in WNBA).

With 15.5 forced turnovers per game, Connecticut is best in the league. It ranks fifth in the league by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.

While the Sun are in the bottom five in the WNBA in three-pointers per game with 6.2 (worst), they rank sixth in the league with a 33.2% three-point percentage.

Connecticut has been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.2) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.6%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they average 84.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 81.3 per game. Defensively, they are worse when playing at home, where they allow 80.8 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 76.7 per game.

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 37.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.8, while on the road it averages 33.7 per game and allows 34.9.

The Sun average 1.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (22 at home, 20.9 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut commit fewer turnovers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (13.4). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (14.3 per game) than on the road (16.6).

In 2023 the Sun average 6.5 made three-pointers at home and six away, shooting 35.1% from distance at home compared to 31.6% away.

Connecticut concedes 1.4000000000000004 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (28% in home games compared to 30.8% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have a 7-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Sun have a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (83.3%).

Against the spread, Connecticut is 5-7-0 this year.

Connecticut has one win ATS (1-5) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Sun have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

