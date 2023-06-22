The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), including multiple hits eight times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .242 AVG .288 .294 OBP .311 .435 SLG .407 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0

