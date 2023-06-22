Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), including multiple hits eight times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.288
|.294
|OBP
|.311
|.435
|SLG
|.407
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ryan (7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
