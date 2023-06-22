Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 52 of 70 games this year (74.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (38.6%).

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .351 AVG .248 .420 OBP .322 .570 SLG .353 23 XBH 10 4 HR 1 17 RBI 14 20/15 K/BB 18/13 2 SB 1

