Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Twins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Twins
|Red Sox vs Twins Odds
|Red Sox vs Twins Prediction
|Red Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 52 of 70 games this year (74.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (38.6%).
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.351
|AVG
|.248
|.420
|OBP
|.322
|.570
|SLG
|.353
|23
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|20/15
|K/BB
|18/13
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (7-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.