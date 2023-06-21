Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Triston Casas (hitting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Twins Player Props
|Red Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Twins
|Red Sox vs Twins Odds
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.6%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Casas has driven home a run in 17 games this year (26.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 25 of 64 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.216
|AVG
|.212
|.352
|OBP
|.311
|.353
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|31/22
|K/BB
|32/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.