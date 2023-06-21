Reese McGuire -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .269 with nine doubles and six walks.

In 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.

In nine games this year (23.7%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .286 AVG .250 .298 OBP .321 .393 SLG .313 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 14/1 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings