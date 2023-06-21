Wednesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-38) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (39-35) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (4-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 17 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (382 total, 5.2 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule