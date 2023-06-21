Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 41 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven home a run in 33 games this season (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 31 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .270 AVG .198 .341 OBP .256 .487 SLG .479 19 XBH 14 7 HR 10 31 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings