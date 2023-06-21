The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.

Reyes has recorded a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.

Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .372 AVG .182 .378 OBP .280 .465 SLG .182 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings