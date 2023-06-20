Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (38.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.216
|AVG
|.212
|.352
|OBP
|.316
|.353
|SLG
|.434
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|31/22
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.65 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
