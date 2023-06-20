Sun vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 20
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Connecticut Sun (9-3) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Seattle Storm (3-7), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-425
|+300
Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Storm are 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Seattle has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- So far this season, seven out of the Sun's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
