On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Connecticut Sun (9-3) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Seattle Storm (3-7), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Sun have covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Storm are 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Seattle has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

So far this season, seven out of the Sun's 11 games have gone over the point total.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

